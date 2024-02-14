Listen and watch: Gov. Chris Sununu's State of the State Address

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will deliver his final State of the State address Thursday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.

The speech will before the Legislature in Representatives Hall.

NHPR will broadcast the address live. Listen on the radio or streaming online and on the NHPR mobile app. Watch the address via the House video stream below.

Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, was first elected to the corner office in 2016. At 42, he was the youngest governor in America at the time.

In 2023, he considered running for president, but decided against it. Last July, he optedagainst running for a fifth two-year term as governor.

