© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Listen and watch: Gov. Chris Sununu's State of the State Address

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:09 PM EST
Gov. Chris Sununu's inaugural address on Jan. 5, 2023. Dan Tuohy photo.
1 of 7  — Sununu inaugural 010523 NHPR photo Tuohy
Gov. Chris Sununu's inaugural address on Jan. 5, 2023. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Gov. Chris Sununu, shown here speaking in support of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during an event in Rye, NH, on Jan. 3, 2024. Todd Bookman photo.
2 of 7  — Sununu at Haley Rye 2024 event NHPR Todd Bookman photo
Gov. Chris Sununu, shown here speaking in support of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during an event in Rye, NH, on Jan. 3, 2024. Todd Bookman photo.
Todd Bookman / NHPR
Gov. Chris Sununu, R-Newfields, during an Executive Council meeting May 4, 2022. Dan Tuohy photo.
3 of 7  — Sununu 050422 NHPR photo Dan Tuohy
Gov. Chris Sununu, R-Newfields, during an Executive Council meeting May 4, 2022. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Photo by Allegra Boverman. During the State of the State address in the N.H. State House on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. From left are Valerie Sununu, Gov. Chris Sununu, Speaker Gene Chandler and State Senate President Chuck Morse.
4 of 7  — 180215_NHPR_ABO_STATEOFSTATE_008.JPG
Photo by Allegra Boverman. During the State of the State address in the N.H. State House on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. From left are Valerie Sununu, Gov. Chris Sununu, Speaker Gene Chandler and State Senate President Chuck Morse.
Allegra Boverman for NHPR / NHPR
Gov. Chris Sununu during his state budget address in February 2023. Zoey Knox photo.
5 of 7  — Sununu budget address 021423 Zoey Knox nhpr photo.JPG
Gov. Chris Sununu during his state budget address in February 2023. Zoey Knox photo.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
Gov. Chris Sununu is shown here during a speech about COVID-19 on March 15, 2020, two days after the national emergency was declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dan Tuohy photo.
6 of 7  — Chris Sununu on 03152020 - Dan Tuohy photo NHPR.JPG
Gov. Chris Sununu is shown here during a speech about COVID-19 on March 15, 2020, two days after the national emergency was declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Gov. Chris Sununu during his election victory speech in 2022 in Portsmouth, NH. Dan Tuohy photo.
7 of 7  — Sununu 2022 election night NHPR photo Tuohy
Gov. Chris Sununu during his election victory speech in 2022 in Portsmouth, NH. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will deliver his final State of the State address Thursday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.

The speech will before the Legislature in Representatives Hall.

NHPR will broadcast the address live. Listen on the radio or streaming online and on the NHPR mobile app. Watch the address via the House video stream below.

Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, was first elected to the corner office in 2016. At 42, he was the youngest governor in America at the time.

In 2023, he considered running for president, but decided against it. Last July, he optedagainst running for a fifth two-year term as governor.

Get more New Hampshire political news delivered in your inbox — sign up for the Primarily Politics newsletter.

The Primarily Politics newsletter: From the ballot box to your inbox!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Chris Sununu
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.