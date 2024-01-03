10 things to do in NH this weekend: 'Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour,' Conway 'Snow Train'
Celebrate 100 years of The Colonial Theatre in Keene with a special screening of the 2005 film "March of the Penguins."
- “Cheap Thrills: An Evening of Janis in Concert” from Thursday, Jan. 4 through Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Super Stellar Friday: History of Early Astronomers on Friday, Jan. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
- CLUB 3S: New Year, Old School! on Friday, Jan. 5 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Gingerbread Smash on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
- The Met: Live in HD: “Nabucco” on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 12:55 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info. Find a screening near you.
- Photography Exhibit: LOOK CLOSER by Emilie Talpin on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Anniversary Special Film: “March of the Penguins” on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- Hop Film: “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Environmental Studies Institute: Coffee With The Birds on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- Conway Scenic Railroad Snow Train, seasonal through Feb., trains depart from North Conway. More info.