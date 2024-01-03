© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: 'Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour,' Conway 'Snow Train'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:36 PM EST
Full moon over Epping, New Hampshire, in 2023. Dan Tuohy photo.
Full moon over Epping, New Hampshire, in 2023. Dan Tuohy photo.

Celebrate 100 years of The Colonial Theatre in Keene with a special screening of the 2005 film "March of the Penguins."

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A raptor flies above the camera on a clear day in New Hampshire.

  • “Cheap Thrills: An Evening of Janis in Concert” from Thursday, Jan. 4 through Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Super Stellar Friday: History of Early Astronomers on Friday, Jan. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
  • CLUB 3S: New Year, Old School! on Friday, Jan. 5 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Gingerbread Smash on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
  • The Met: Live in HD: “Nabucco” on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 12:55 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info. Find a screening near you.
  • Photography Exhibit: LOOK CLOSER by Emilie Talpin on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Anniversary Special Film: “March of the Penguins” on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Hop Film: “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Environmental Studies Institute: Coffee With The Birds on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
  • Conway Scenic Railroad Snow Train, seasonal through Feb., trains depart from North Conway. More info.
