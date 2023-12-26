© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Fog and mist don’t stop locals and visitors from hitting NH ski slopes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published December 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST
Thick flog covers the slopes at Pats Peak ski area.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Thick fog blurs the slopes and chair lifts at Pats Peak in Henniker, Dec. 26, 2023.

A little fog didn't stop Granite State skiers Tuesday, as many downhill ski areas saw a good turnout the day after Christmas.

At Pats Peak in Henniker, the mid-morning weather was 40 degrees and misty, with the sun barely visible through translucent clouds. But the racks were full of skis, snowboards, and backpacks as people got out to hit the slopes.

Thick fog rolled in on Christmas evening and stuck around the following day. Two skiers make their way to Pats Peak in Henniker where many on the slopes said the misty weather didn't deter them from getting out and enjoying a favorite pastime.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Thick fog rolled in on Christmas evening and stuck around the following day. Two skiers make their way to Pats Peak in Henniker where many on the slopes said the misty weather didn't deter them from getting out and enjoying a favorite pastime.

Elementary-aged sisters Taylor and Hannah Wayne, joined by their mom Annie, were ready to take their first turns of the season.

“This is my first year using my poles,” said Taylor enthusiastically.

“This is my first day going it without the leash!” Hannah added.

Meanwhile, Michelle Friedman, who has been skiing since she was a kid in Colorado, said she just wanted to get out and enjoy the day.

“We’re just out doing something fun as a family, so it doesn't matter,” Friedman said. “Whatever we get out of it, we get out of it and we’ll give it a whirl.”

It's hard to beat that logic and optimism.
