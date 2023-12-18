© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Flash flood watch in effect for many parts of New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio
Daniela Allee
Published December 18, 2023
Courtesy
/
National Weather Service
A flood watch is in effect for most of the state. Several rivers with headwaters in the White Mountains are rising, as snow melt contributes to the rain.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

A flood watch has been issued for most of New Hampshire north and west of Manchester. A coastal flood watch has also been issued for coastal Rockingham county from Monday afternoon through the evening.

Gusty winds will increase to 20 to 35 miles per hour with some gusts reaching 40 to 50 miles per hour along the coast, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said Monday morning that the threat of moderate to major flooding would likely increase during the day, “especially in headwaters areas likely to experience significant snow melt.” That includes the Pemigewasset River in Plymouth and Woodstock, the Saco River in Bartlett and the Ammonoosuc River in Bethlehem.

In communities along the Pemigewasset River, roads were closed Monday morning and residents were evacuated from their homes.

Woodstock Fire Chief John Mackay said parts of Route 112 and Route 175 were closed Monday, and the fire department evacuated two cabins that were experiencing flooding. He said they were watching for danger as floodwaters rose near large propane tanks, and may evacuate people in the area below those tanks if waters continued rising.

“This is starting to come close to Hurricane Irene several years ago,” Mackay said.

The state has partially activated its emergency operations center “to support communities that are experiencing damage from severe rain, flooding and wind.”

Officials are urging people to exercise caution, be alert for crews clearing debris and to never drive through flooded roadways. Drivers can monitor road closures at www.newengland511.org.

Outages 

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, more than 30,000 people were without power statewide. The majority of those were Eversource customers.

State safety officials are reminding people to stay away from downed wires and to not run a generator indoors.

Closings 

WMUR reports nearly three dozen early dismissals and afternoon activity cancellations for local school districts, mostly in the White Mountains region. You can find a full list of closings and delays here.

Be prepared:

NH News White MountainsFlood Watch
Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
Mara Hoplamazian
Daniela Allee
Daniela is an editor in NHPR's newsroom. She leads NHPR's Spanish language news initiative, ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? and the station's climate change reporting project, By Degrees. You can email her at dallee@nhpr.org.
Daniela Allee

