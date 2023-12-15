NH News Recap: State was 'not aware' of child abuse accusations against former head of youth advisory board

The head of a state advisory board focused on quality of life for children, youth and families has resigned following an investigation by NHPR that revealed multiple accusations of child abuse against him.

At least six people accuse Michael Adamkowski of physical assault and sexual misconduct. All of them are former campers at a wilderness therapy program in Colebrook where Adamkowski worked in the 1990s and 2000s.

Senior Reporter Jason Moon with NHPR’s Document team discusses his reporting and the state's response on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Jason Moon, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Chair of NH youth advisory board resigns after accusations of child abuse

The accusations of physical and sexual abuse against Michael Adamkowski come from anonymous plaintiffs who are among the more than 1,100 people who have filed suit against the state for alleged abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center (formerly YDC) and related facilities spanning about 60 years.

Adamkowski is not named as a defendant in these civil lawsuits. He is also not charged with any crimes. Both the governor’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services responded by saying they were unaware of the allegations until NHPR reached out to them.

New Hampshire Attorney General files second complaint against white nationalist group

The New Hampshire attorney general is again accusing a white nationalist group of civil rights violations, this time in response to a demonstration outside a Concord café hosting a drag story hour event.

What Sununu's support could mean for Haley's 2024 primary campaign — and his own future

Sununu has repeatedly promised to throw his political weight behind the Republican candidate who he believes is best equipped to derail former President Donald Trump, who he insists “can’t win” in a general election in 2024.

More New Hampshire headlines:

