© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a year-end gift to NHPR!

NH News Recap: State was 'not aware' of child abuse accusations against former head of youth advisory board

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published December 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
A brick sign for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services outside their Concord Campus.
Alli Fam
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services oversees the state's child welfare system.

The head of a state advisory board focused on quality of life for children, youth and families has resigned following an investigation by NHPR that revealed multiple accusations of child abuse against him.

At least six people accuse Michael Adamkowski of physical assault and sexual misconduct. All of them are former campers at a wilderness therapy program in Colebrook where Adamkowski worked in the 1990s and 2000s.

Senior Reporter Jason Moon with NHPR’s Document team discusses his reporting and the state's response on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests: 

  • Jason Moon, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Chair of NH youth advisory board resigns after accusations of child abuse

The accusations of physical and sexual abuse against Michael Adamkowski come from anonymous plaintiffs who are among the more than 1,100 people who have filed suit against the state for alleged abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center (formerly YDC) and related facilities spanning about 60 years.

Adamkowski is not named as a defendant in these civil lawsuits. He is also not charged with any crimes. Both the governor’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services responded by saying they were unaware of the allegations until NHPR reached out to them.

New Hampshire Attorney General files second complaint against white nationalist group

The New Hampshire attorney general is again accusing a white nationalist group of civil rights violations, this time in response to a demonstration outside a Concord café hosting a drag story hour event.

What Sununu's support could mean for Haley's 2024 primary campaign — and his own future

Sununu has repeatedly promised to throw his political weight behind the Republican candidate who he believes is best equipped to derail former President Donald Trump, who he insists “can’t win” in a general election in 2024.

More New Hampshire headlines:
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.