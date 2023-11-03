© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Three people died on NH roads this week. Safety officials urge caution to prevent more fatalities.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth after a holiday weekend.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth after a holiday weekend.

Already this year, 115 people have died in vehicle crashes in New Hampshire — three of them this week alone.

Public safety officials say traffic deaths spiked last year — to 146 fatalities, up from 118 the year before — and the state’s on track to see a similar number this year.

John Clegg, program manager for New Hampshire’s Office of Highway Safety, says a lot of those crashes could have been prevented.

“Many of our fatalities that are occurring are speed related, are distracted driving related, are impairment related,” he said.

Clegg reminds motorists to make phone calls, adjust their seats and fiddle with the radio before they hit the road, to minimize distractions.

Heading into the winter months, people should be especially cautious as the days shorten and the roads get icy.

“We can reverse this trend that we're seeing on our roads if drivers slow down, buckle up, avoid all distractions and never, never drive impaired,” says Dan Goodman, manager of public affairs for AAA Northern New England.

AAA Northern New England is urging drivers to be especially on alert as daylight savings time ends. They noted “drowsy driving” can be as dangerous as drunk driving, and encouraged motorists to make sure they’re getting at least seven hours of sleep, in addition to other safety measures like maintaining working headlights and staying alert for pedestrians.
Tags
NH News traffic deathsHighway SafetyCars
Paul Cuno-Booth
Paul Cuno-Booth covers health and equity for NHPR. He previously worked as a reporter and editor for The Keene Sentinel, where he wrote about police accountability, local government and a range of other topics. He can be reached at pcuno-booth@nhpr.org.
See stories by Paul Cuno-Booth

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.