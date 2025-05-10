Outside/In: The future was hydrogen

Mike Strizki drives the only hydrogen-powered car on the East Coast. That’s because he’s the only person with access to the fuel — which he makes, by himself, in his backyard in New Jersey.

And it’s not just his car. Mike’s house, his lawnmower, even his bicycle are all powered by hydrogen. He’s convinced that this element could be the single most important solution to the climate crisis, if only people and governments would just get on board.

But he’s been screaming this from the rooftop of his hydrogen house for two decades. And today, fewer than 0.2% of cars in the U.S. run on hydrogen. What’s it like to be the earliest early adopter of a technology that never catches on? Does Mike still have a chance to be proven right?

Featuring Mike Strizki.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

Felix Poon An old photo of Mike Strizki’s children sits next to a hydrogen-powered remote control car and Star Wars figurines.

Felix Poon Mike Strizki has decaled his Toyota Mirai with a diagram of the car’s components under the hood, trunk, and seats of the car.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

In the race to decarbonize cars, battery electric vehicles have proven more popular than hydrogen. But debate still rages about which is the better zero-emission technology. Some say hydrogen cars cannot catch up to battery-electric vehicles , whereas others claim EVs aren’t the future — hydrogen is .

Mike Strizki and his hydrogen-powered house have been featured on The Wall Street Journal , ABC World News , and a number of New York Times articles including “ The Zero-Energy Solution ,” and “ The Gospel of Hydrogen Power .”

