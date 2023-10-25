10 things to do in NH this weekend: Halloween parades, all things pumpkin
Get into the Halloween spirit with scary movies at the Park Theatre, a Queer Horror Panel at Gibson's Bookstore and a Full Moon Exploration at Moose Brook State Park.
- Queer Horror Panel on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- 2023 Halloween Howl on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Main Street in Concord. More info.
See also: Town of Merrimack’s Annual Halloween Party
- New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 in downtown Laconia. More info.
- All Things Pumpkin Festival from Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 28 in downtown Jackson. More info.
- Halloweenie Weekend 2023 from Friday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Annual Gathering of the Jack O’Lanterns on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Littleton. More info.
- Fall Full Moon Exploration: Moose Brook State Park on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moose Brook State Park in Gorham. More info.
- Music & Mask Making with the Villalobos Brothers on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at Claremont Savings Bank CC in Claremont, and on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at RWB Community Center in Hanover. More info.
See also: Coast Jazz Orchestra at Dartmouth
- Boston Dance Theater: The Carol Kaye Project on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Portsmouth Halloween Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Pierce Island in Portsmouth. Check out the full list of Portsmouth Halloween events this weekend.