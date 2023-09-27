Franklin Pierce University president to retire at end of school year

The president of Franklin Pierce University is set to retire in June 2024, after her eighth year in office, the university announced Tuesday. Kim Mooney has spent 16 years at Franklin Pierce, and is the first alumna to serve as president.

The announcement was made in a video to the university community, according to a news release.

“I am so proud of the community of students, staff, faculty, alumni, parents, trustees, my senior leadership team, and others who have worked with me — and with each other — so diligently in recent years to ensure a bright and successful future for the university,” Mooney said in the video.

During her time at Franklin Pierce, Mooney has also served as a provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Among the accomplishments during her tenure are tripling the university’s endowment; establishing a diversity, equity and inclusion office and leadership position; and restructuring academic programs in Rindge to form the College of Business, College of Health and Natural Sciences and College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, the news release said.

“Dr. Mooney’s pending retirement is very bittersweet for the Board of Trustees,” said Frederick W. Pierce IV, who chairs the board. “We thank her for her tireless, dedicated, heartfelt and hugely successful work at Franklin Pierce University and wish her well in retirement.”

The board, which was told of Mooney’s retirement this summer, will lead the national search for Mooney’s replacement soon, according to the news release.

