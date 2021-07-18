-
Franklin Pierce University has rescinded its transgender participation and inclusion policy, as part of a resolution agreement to settle a federal…
Franklin Pierce University Creates Institute Focused On Combating Climate ChangeFranklin Pierce University is creating a new institute that’ll focus on combating climate change.The Institute for Climate Action will focus on community…
A former Franklin Pierce University art professor and her son have been ordered to repay nearly $500,000 for selling forged paintings by the artist Leon…
The jury was treated to an art lecture on the third day of testimony in a forgery case involving a prominent collector and a New Hampshire mother and…
A unique legal case is playing out in a Concord courtroom this week. Andrew Hall, a prominent art collector, has accused a Rindge mother and son of…
Franklin Pierce University is offering 20 full-tuition scholarships to students at a small private college in Massachusetts that is set to close if they…
There are new details in the strange story of a former Franklin Pierce University art professor and her son who stand accused of selling forged paintings…
A federal judge says a civil case filed against a former Franklin Pierce University professor accused of selling forged art works can move forward.The…
A former Franklin Pierce University professor and her son appeared in U.S. Federal Court in Concord on Monday, accused of selling forged paintings by…
Between 2009 and 2011, a local art history professor sold two dozen paintings from her personal collection. The works were all by a major American artist…