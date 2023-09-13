10 things to do in NH this weekend: Telluride by the Sea, Keene Pride and more
Films from the 50th Telluride Film Festival will be screened at The Music Hall and Dartmouth's Hopkins Center for the Arts this weekend.
- Manchester City-Wide Arts Festival from Monday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 17 (Arts and Crafts Fair Sept. 16-17) at various locations in Manchester. More info.
- TapRoots / Bombajazzeando on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- NH Highland Games & Festival from Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17 at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. More info.
- Telluride by the Sea Film Festival 2023 from Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Telluride at Dartmouth (Sept. 14-21)
- Magnificent Marshes: Squam Lake Guided Paddle on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
More at the SLA: Sunset In The Clouds: A Guided Hike Up Mt. Roberts
- Lebfest 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
- Wags to Whiskers Festival 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anheuser-Busch in Merrimack. More info.
- QC Bike’s 2023 Tour of Manchester on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to noon, tour begins at Eversource Energy Park. More info.
- The Kestrels Young Birders Club: Hawkwatching At Blueberry Ridge on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Crotched Mountain in Greenfield. More info.
See also: Flocks of Fall: Warbler Walk
- Keene Pride Festival on Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. in Keene’s Central Square. More info.
See other Keene Pride Week events