NH News Recap: The state unveils plan to end ER boarding for psychiatric patients

The state is facing a court-imposed deadline to eliminate the practice of holding psychiatric patients in hospital emergency rooms. It's known as ER boarding and has been a long time issue in New Hampshire. So what's the state's plan?

Nursing homes are pushing back on a new Biden Administration proposal to establish minimum staffing requirements. And there's been an increase in harm reduction programs across New Hampshire in recent years as a different approach to addressing the opioid crisis.

We talk about these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

New England workers face extra hazards from heat and few specific workplace protections

As a heat wave sweeps through New England, many of us are feeling the effects of sweltering weather. But people who work outside, or in hot indoor environments, are particularly at risk for heat illnesses.

Bettencourt and backers stress personal growth at hearing for state’s top insurance job

Gov. Sununu's pick to be NH's insurance commissioner defended a resume marked by both ambition and scandal during his confirmation this week.

Advocates rally against ordinance allowing police to sweet homeless encampments in Manchester

From Boston Globe's Amanda Gokee: The alderman who proposed the ordinance wants police to be able to hand out citations for public camping even if no shelter beds are available.

NH organic certification program at risk of shuttering

From Boston Globe's Amanda Gokee: Local farmers say the loss could harm their businesses, forcing them to pay more on out-of-state certification or lose their organic certification all together.

More New Hampshire headlines:

