Edelblut won't run for NH governor, says he wants to focus on family instead

State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, who finished a close second to Chris Sununu in the 2016 Republican primary for governor, says he’s not interested in running in next year’s gubernatorial election.

“Having prayed and counseled with many over this decision, I have decided that I will not be running in this cycle,” Edelblut said in an op-ed published in the Union-Leader on Sunday. “Rather, I will continue to serve out my term as the commissioner of education.”

Edelblut, a former member of the New Hamsphire House, said the youngest of his seven children is now in college and he and his wife find themselves as “empty nesters.”

“While I am more in love with my wife today than when we first married, I have the opportunity today to rekindle and nurture this beautiful relationship with the woman I fell in love with 37 years ago,” he wrote.

Edelblut is in the middle of his second four-year term as state education commissioner. In that role, he's championed conservative efforts to reform schools, including expanding school choice, increasing the number of charter schools, and increasing parental oversight of classroom content.

He has also been a lightning rod for Democratic criticism. Edelblut's opponents assert he has not been supportive enough of teachers. Last year, he wrote an op-ed urging teachers not to "undermine the sacred trust” of education and stating that “biases are beginning to seep into our own institutions.”

Critics have also taken him to task for his strong support of the state’s school voucher system, which allows public dollars to be spent on private school tuition.

On Aug. 10, educators and others at a state Board of Education meeting spoke against his recommendation to allow a right-wing nonprofit, PragerU, to provide a free, online financial literacy course for high school students. The board tabled the matter and is scheduled to take it up again when it meets on Sept. 14.

Sununu appointed Edelblut to oversee the state Depaartment of Education shortly into his first term as governor, in 2017.

Edelblut's decision leaves Kelly Ayotte and Chuck Morse as the two Republicans candidates vying for the open seat in next year's gubernatorial race.

Two Democrats — Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and Manchester Myor Joyce Craig — are also in the race.