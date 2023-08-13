© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Pennsylvania hiker dies on New Hampshire mountain despite life-saving efforts

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT
Mount Madision
Map showing Mount Madison in the White Mountain National Forest.

A Pennsylvania man who suffered a medical emergency in the White Mountains of New Hampshire has died despite extensive efforts by rescue crews, authorities said.

Jason Apreku, 21, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was hiking with friends Friday when he collapsed on Mount Madison, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

His friends called for help and began CPR while an Army National Guard helicopter was dispatched from Concord.

Severe wind kept the helicopter from reaching the hiker, however, and he later died, according to the department.

Crews carried his body to a hut in below-freezing temperatures, and a helicopter brought him and the rescuers off the mountain Saturday morning.

Hiking
