-
As Federal Hearing Begins, Seabrook Nuclear Plant’s Neighbors Raise Alarm About Concrete DegradationNeighbors of the Seabrook nuclear power plant called for more transparent, independent monitoring of the facility’s degrading concrete at a federal…
-
Nuclear provides about a third of New England's electricity, but that's changing, as old plants in Vermont and Massachusetts shut down. Still, there's…
-
Labor Dispute Leads to Lockout at Westinghouse Plant in NewingtonThe Westinghouse Electric Company has locked out 172 union employees at its Newington plant following a breakdown in contract negotiations.Members of the…
-
On today's show:Civics 101: The Nuclear Codes"The Chernobyl Disaster" from Radio Rookies. Listen again at prx.org.Overheard with special guest, All Things…
-
After years of diplomatic false-starts, a deal over Iran’s nuclear program may finally be in sight. But as negotiators race to reach agreement by the end…
-
You can read George Johnson's full article and see more photos from his trip at this link: The Nuclear Tourist and also in the October print issue of…
-
After more than three decades of tension and distrust, a new President and his charm offensive have caused hopes for better relations. But skepticism…
-
After thirty years of no new nuclear construction, two projects are underway in the south, as some argue this carbon-emission free energy source is vital…
-
More than twenty years after the end of the Cold War, the nuclear solution continues its powerful grip on geopolitics. From North Korea’s confrontational…
-
Energy is big business and a big issue inextricably linked to politics. Rising gas prices and huge natural gas and oil finds in the U.S. thrust energy…