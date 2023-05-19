© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: House rejects 'parental bill of rights'; Delaney withdraws nomination to federal appeals court

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published May 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT
Equality, Trans, LGBTQ Rights NHPR photo
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
A crowd gathers at the N.H. State House to oppose several bills dealing with the rights of LGBTQ+ youth, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR

It’s been a busy week at the State House in Concord with key bills going before state lawmakers, including a so-called parental bill of rights, Medicaid expansion and more.

We talk about the latest news in politics on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
