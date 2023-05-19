NH News Recap: House rejects 'parental bill of rights'; Delaney withdraws nomination to federal appeals court
It’s been a busy week at the State House in Concord with key bills going before state lawmakers, including a so-called parental bill of rights, Medicaid expansion and more.
We talk about the latest news in politics on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- ‘Parental bill of rights’ defeated in House; blocked from returning in 2024
- Medicaid expansion bill advances in New Hampshire
- Former NH AG Michael Delaney withdraws nomination to federal appeals court
- NH Attorney General meets with veterans group that aims to disrupt neo-Nazis
- The historical marker for a Concord-born Communist is gone. But questions remain about the state’s process.
- Climate change could drive migration to New England. Some communities are starting to plan.
- NH must stop ‘ER boarding’ within one year, judge rules
- Judge finds Weare teen who participated in racist graffiti violated NH civil rights law
In a small NH town, Spanish language enthusiasts work towards trust across cultural lines