NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Squirrel Survey & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
A group wearing sashes in the colors of the Irish flag marches in the Manchester St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2018.
The Manchester St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Elm Street on Sunday.

Spring is upon us, but ski season isn't over yet: The 2023 Freestyle Skiing National Championship is being held at Waterville Valley Resort this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A squirrel perched in a tree holds an acorn.
The Harris Center for Conservation Education is hosting Kids Count for Wildlife: Squirrel Survey on Friday.

  • 2023 U.S. Freestyle National Championship from Wednesday, March 22 through Sunday, March 26 at Waterville Valley Resort. More info.
  • Kids Count for Wildlife: Squirrel Survey on Friday, March 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hancock Elementary School. More info.
    See also: 39th Annual Connecticut River Waterfowl Safari
  • Hood Highlights Tour on Saturday, March 25 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • R&B/Soul/Funk at Flight Coffee Dover on Saturday, March 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Flight Coffee Dover. More info.
  • Cider Flights & Tasty Bites on Saturday, March 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents “Haydn Seek” on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.
    See also: NH Jazz Orchestra 22 Piece Big Band: Tribute to Big Band Era, St. Patrick’s Day with the New England Irish Harp Orchestra
  • Up with the Sun! West Rattlesnake Guided Hike on Sunday, March 26 at 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at West Rattlesnake Mountain in Center Sandwich. More info.
    More from the Squam Lakes Association: Pollinator Paradise: Seed paper crafts with the SLA!
  • Palace Academy: Winter 2023 Dance Showcase on Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Manchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 26 at noon on Elm Street in Manchester. More info.
  • Special Film Event: I Give You My Home on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
    BONUS:
  • Songwriters in the Round on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

