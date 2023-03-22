10 things to do in NH this weekend: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Squirrel Survey & more
Spring is upon us, but ski season isn't over yet: The 2023 Freestyle Skiing National Championship is being held at Waterville Valley Resort this weekend.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- 2023 U.S. Freestyle National Championship from Wednesday, March 22 through Sunday, March 26 at Waterville Valley Resort. More info.
- Kids Count for Wildlife: Squirrel Survey on Friday, March 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hancock Elementary School. More info.
See also: 39th Annual Connecticut River Waterfowl Safari
- Hood Highlights Tour on Saturday, March 25 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- R&B/Soul/Funk at Flight Coffee Dover on Saturday, March 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Flight Coffee Dover. More info.
- Cider Flights & Tasty Bites on Saturday, March 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents “Haydn Seek” on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.
See also: NH Jazz Orchestra 22 Piece Big Band: Tribute to Big Band Era, St. Patrick’s Day with the New England Irish Harp Orchestra
- Up with the Sun! West Rattlesnake Guided Hike on Sunday, March 26 at 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at West Rattlesnake Mountain in Center Sandwich. More info.
More from the Squam Lakes Association: Pollinator Paradise: Seed paper crafts with the SLA!
- Palace Academy: Winter 2023 Dance Showcase on Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Manchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 26 at noon on Elm Street in Manchester. More info.
- Special Film Event: I Give You My Home on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
BONUS:
- Songwriters in the Round on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.