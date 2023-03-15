Croydon voters oust Underwood from school board

This story was originally produced by The Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Angi Beaulieu handily defeated Jody Underwood for a three-year term on the School Board at Croydon's town election Tuesday.

Beaulieu received 229 votes to Underwood’s 36. Edward Spiker (142 votes) bested Ryan Ball (64 votes) and Ryan Shackett (46 votes) for a one-year term on the Selectboard.

Editor's note: Underwood served as chair of the school board when, at the 2022 annual meeting, the school budget was dramatically cut. A special meeting was later called, and the budget cut was reversed.

Amie Freak won an uncontested three-year term on the Selectboard.

Voters also narrowly signaled their approval from increasing the size of the Selectboard from three to five members, by a vote of 133 to 117.

Residents will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday at Croydon Town Hall to vote on all other town articles, including a $549,000 operating budget.

At the School District meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Croydon Fire Department, voters will decide the fate of a $1.7 million school budget proposal.