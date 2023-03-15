© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Maple Weekend, NH Jewish Film Fest and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
An NH Maple Producer's Association storefront stocked with maple products.
NH Maple Producer's Association, via Facebook
March 18 and March 19 mark Maple Weekend in New Hampshire, sponsored by the New Hampshire Maple Producer's Association.

Celebrate Maple Weekend by supporting local sugarhouses around the state.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

"Fifteenth Anniversary: New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival, March 16-26, 2023"
https://www.nhjewishfilmfestival.com/
The New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival returns for its 15th year this weekend.

  • Intown Concord's St. Patrick's Day Annual Celebration on Thursday, March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
  • Children’s Author Matt Tavares, with Hoops on Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • 2023 NH Jewish Film Festival from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 26 at various locations. More info.
  • Parade from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, April 9 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Spring Warm-Up Hike on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Beech Hill in Dublin. More info.
    More from the Harris Center for Conservation Education: Owl Prowl at Beech Hill, Winter Tree Identification Walk
  • Cocoa and Watercolor Creations on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • Free Family Program: Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Hampshire Historical Society. More info.
  • Met Opera in HD: Lohengrin on Saturday, March 18 at noon at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • New Hampshire Maple Weekend on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 at various locations. Find a sugarhouse near you.
  • Women’s Adventure Film Tour on Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

