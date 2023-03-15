10 things to do in NH this weekend: Maple Weekend, NH Jewish Film Fest and more
Celebrate Maple Weekend by supporting local sugarhouses around the state.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Intown Concord's St. Patrick's Day Annual Celebration on Thursday, March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
- Children’s Author Matt Tavares, with Hoops on Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- 2023 NH Jewish Film Festival from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 26 at various locations. More info.
- Parade from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, April 9 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Spring Warm-Up Hike on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Beech Hill in Dublin. More info.
More from the Harris Center for Conservation Education: Owl Prowl at Beech Hill, Winter Tree Identification Walk
- Cocoa and Watercolor Creations on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- Free Family Program: Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Hampshire Historical Society. More info.
- Met Opera in HD: Lohengrin on Saturday, March 18 at noon at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- New Hampshire Maple Weekend on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 at various locations. Find a sugarhouse near you.
- Women’s Adventure Film Tour on Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.