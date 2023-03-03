NH News Recap: The state pursues legal action against NSC-131 members

It’s been three years since state officials announced New Hampshire’s first case of COVID-19, and there are lingering effects on state’s healthcare systems.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice is pursuing a civil rights case against a white supremacist group active in New England, NSC-131. The group appeared in court this week.

We cover these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Paul-Cuno Booth, NHPR

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

