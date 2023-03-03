NH News Recap: The state pursues legal action against NSC-131 members
It’s been three years since state officials announced New Hampshire’s first case of COVID-19, and there are lingering effects on state’s healthcare systems.
The New Hampshire Department of Justice is pursuing a civil rights case against a white supremacist group active in New England, NSC-131. The group appeared in court this week.
We cover these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Paul-Cuno Booth, NHPR
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- NSC-131 members say they can't find a NH defense lawyer for pending civil rights case
- NH AG’s pursuit of hate group marks a turning point in officials’ response to extremism
- Three years later, New Hampshire’s still feeling the effects of the COVID pandemic
- NH illegally ‘commandeers’ hospital resources by boarding psychiatric patients in ERs, federal judge rules
- NH food pantries expect rise in demand as SNAP benefits drop
- Over 2 million more electric vehicles estimated in New England over next decade
- From insurance to employee rights: A health fair provides resources for newly arrived immigrants
- ‘Cautiously optimistic’: Maple syrup producers expect a good season this year