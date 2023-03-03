© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: The state pursues legal action against NSC-131 members

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published March 3, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST
AG_nhpr.png
Ali Oshinskie for NHPR
/

It’s been three years since state officials announced New Hampshire’s first case of COVID-19, and there are lingering effects on state’s healthcare systems.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice is pursuing a civil rights case against a white supremacist group active in New England, NSC-131. The group appeared in court this week.

We cover these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Paul-Cuno Booth, NHPR
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News Recap
