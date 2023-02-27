© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR today for your chance to win a trip for 2 to Ireland!
NH News

Forest Society seeks Mount Major volunteers for summer hiking season

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Hadley Barndollar - New Hampshire Bulletin
Published February 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST
Mount Major in Alton, NH
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Mount Major trailhead in Alton, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is recruiting new volunteers for the upcoming summer hiking season at Mount Major.

The society’s Volunteer Trailhead Outreach Program is modeled after successful stewardship programs, like the Trailhead Stewards Program in the White Mountain National Forest and the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Trailhead Stewardship Program. Volunteers engage with visitors and share information at the Mount Major trailhead parking area – educating people on “leave no trace” principles, safe and responsible hiking tips, and the society’s overall mission.

Because it’s a relatively short hike with stunning views of Lake Winnipesaukee, Mount Major is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Volunteers undergo training via online modules and participate in a final training with a veteran volunteer member during the April-October season.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Mt. MajorSociety for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests
Hadley Barndollar - New Hampshire Bulletin
See stories by Hadley Barndollar - New Hampshire Bulletin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.