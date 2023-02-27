Forest Society seeks Mount Major volunteers for summer hiking season

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is recruiting new volunteers for the upcoming summer hiking season at Mount Major.

The society’s Volunteer Trailhead Outreach Program is modeled after successful stewardship programs, like the Trailhead Stewards Program in the White Mountain National Forest and the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Trailhead Stewardship Program. Volunteers engage with visitors and share information at the Mount Major trailhead parking area – educating people on “leave no trace” principles, safe and responsible hiking tips, and the society’s overall mission.

Because it’s a relatively short hike with stunning views of Lake Winnipesaukee, Mount Major is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Volunteers undergo training via online modules and participate in a final training with a veteran volunteer member during the April-October season.