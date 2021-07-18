Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests

-
Local forest stewards will get trained this summer on how to help hikers enjoy Mount Major more – without leaving as much behind.The popular hiking spot…
-
Several groups are asking the state Supreme Court to uphold regulators' denial of the Northern Pass project.Towns and nonprofits that oppose the…
-
The final witnesses gave testimony on the Northern Pass transmission line Thursday, after eight months of hearings and years of planning.Day 70 of…
-
While Western blazes are common, wildfires in California this year have been especially devastating. Meanwhile, New Hampshire has been battling a…
-
State Won't Block Changes To Conservation Easement To Help Balsams DeveloperThe top official with the Attorney General’s Charitable Trusts Unit said Tuesday there is nothing wrong with the Society for the Protection of New…