NH News Recap: Sununu's on a national media tour as he considers running for president
Gov. Chris Sununu has said he's considering a run for president in interviews with national media outlets. Now, he's launched the "Live Free or Die" committee, a fundraising vehicle that would allow him to solicit unlimited contributions from national donors.
We talk about the governor's ambitions on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- James Pindell, The Boston Globe
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Sununu moves closer to presidential run with creation of new fundraising committee
- How NH residents are responding to the deadly earthquake in Syria and Turkey
- Federal government will offer grants to sex education programs defunded by NH Executive Council
- Spike in overdose deaths prompts warning from Manchester health officials
- New Hampshire considers mental health days for students
- State officials want $25 million for new Cannon tramway, as Sununu pitches gondola option
- A NH man is skiing across the state to document how winters are changing?