NH News

NH News Recap: Sununu's on a national media tour as he considers running for president

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published February 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST
Dan Tuohy for NHPR
Gov. Chris Sununu has said he's considering a run for president in interviews with national media outlets. Now, he's launched the "Live Free or Die" committee, a fundraising vehicle that would allow him to solicit unlimited contributions from national donors.

We talk about the governor's ambitions on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • James Pindell, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
