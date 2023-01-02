© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a sustaining gift today.
NH News

AG: Police shot and killed teenager allegedly armed with knife in Gilford

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Staff & Wire Report
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST
police_cars_appleswitch_0.jpg
Appleswitch via Flickr Creative Commons
/

Update: Authorities have released the name of the person shot and killed by police in Gilford on New Year's Day.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call inside a residence, where they encountered 17-year-old Mischa Fay.

Fay was allegedly armed with a knife. No other information about the incident has been released.

The names of the officers on scene have also not yet been released. The Attorney General's office says they were wearing body cams.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An earlier version of this story continues below.

Police in New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife after responding to a 911 call, authorities said on Monday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said that officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.

The attorney general's office says that the officers encountered the person inside the home and that one officer discharged a stun gun and another officer fired his weapon. The person was shot and has died.

The identities of the officers and the person who was killed have not been released by authorities. No officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation, and further details will not be released until after the completion of an autopsy, scheduled for Tuesday.

Tags
NH News police shooting
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.