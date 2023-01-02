AG: Police shot and killed teenager allegedly armed with knife in Gilford

Update: Authorities have released the name of the person shot and killed by police in Gilford on New Year's Day.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call inside a residence, where they encountered 17-year-old Mischa Fay.

Fay was allegedly armed with a knife. No other information about the incident has been released.

The names of the officers on scene have also not yet been released. The Attorney General's office says they were wearing body cams.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An earlier version of this story continues below.

Police in New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife after responding to a 911 call, authorities said on Monday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said that officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.

The attorney general's office says that the officers encountered the person inside the home and that one officer discharged a stun gun and another officer fired his weapon. The person was shot and has died.

The identities of the officers and the person who was killed have not been released by authorities. No officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation, and further details will not be released until after the completion of an autopsy, scheduled for Tuesday.

