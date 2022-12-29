Litchfield police chief arrested for allegedly sexually harassing fellow officer

The chief of police for the town of Litchfield is facing criminal charges after allegedly making unwanted sexual advances to a subordinate officer on New Years Eve 2021 and the following morning.

Chief Benjamin Sargent was arrested Thursday on a single count of violating official policy, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $1,200. Sargent, who was promoted to chief in 2019, has been on administrative leave for nearly a year.

According to an arrest warrant, Sargent was intoxicated on the evening of Dec. 31, 2021, when he made a series of calls and text messages to an on-duty officer, including inviting the subordinate employee to his house. Those communications continued the next morning, and culminated in Sargent allegedly texting that he was in love with the officer.

The statements made by Sargent allegedly violate the town of Litchfield’s Sexual Harassment Policy, as well as a department-wide harassment policy issued by Sargent in May 2021.

Sargent was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned Jan. 12.

The case is being prosecuted by the N.H. Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Unit.

