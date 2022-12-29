© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible donation to NHPR by midnight on 12/31.
NH News

Litchfield police chief arrested for allegedly sexually harassing fellow officer

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published December 29, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
photo of Litchfield Police car
Screenshot
/
Town of Litchfield, NH

The chief of police for the town of Litchfield is facing criminal charges after allegedly making unwanted sexual advances to a subordinate officer on New Years Eve 2021 and the following morning.

Chief Benjamin Sargent was arrested Thursday on a single count of violating official policy, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $1,200. Sargent, who was promoted to chief in 2019, has been on administrative leave for nearly a year.

According to an arrest warrant, Sargent was intoxicated on the evening of Dec. 31, 2021, when he made a series of calls and text messages to an on-duty officer, including inviting the subordinate employee to his house. Those communications continued the next morning, and culminated in Sargent allegedly texting that he was in love with the officer.

The statements made by Sargent allegedly violate the town of Litchfield’s Sexual Harassment Policy, as well as a department-wide harassment policy issued by Sargent in May 2021.

Sargent was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned Jan. 12.

The case is being prosecuted by the N.H. Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Unit.

Tags
NH News Litchfieldlaw enforcement
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.