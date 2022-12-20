Share your poetry: What does a new beginning mean to you?
With 2023 on the horizon, NHPR wants to share your poetry about what a new beginning means to you. What does a fresh start look like to you? What are you hopeful about as this year comes to a close?
We’re partnering with State Poet Laureate Alex Peary, who will anonymously read your submissions. We’ll then share some of them on air and online.
You can submit your poems to voices@nhpr.org. All submissions must be original. If you are under the age of 18, please indicate that in your email. Poems with profanity will be excluded.
For inspiration, here are examples of previous poetry submissions.