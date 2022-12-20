© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Share your poetry: What does a new beginning mean to you?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michelle Liu,
Julia Furukawa
Published December 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST
Flowers bloom out of an open book
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
It's almost the new year and here at NHPR, we'd like to hear your poetry.

With 2023 on the horizon, NHPR wants to share your poetry about what a new beginning means to you. What does a fresh start look like to you? What are you hopeful about as this year comes to a close?

We’re partnering with State Poet Laureate Alex Peary, who will anonymously read your submissions. We’ll then share some of them on air and online.

You can submit your poems to voices@nhpr.org. All submissions must be original. If you are under the age of 18, please indicate that in your email. Poems with profanity will be excluded.

For inspiration, here are examples of previous poetry submissions.

Tags
NH News Community EngagementPoetry
Michelle Liu
Michelle Liu is the All Things Considered producer at NHPR. She joined the station in 2022 after graduating from Northwestern University with a degree in journalism.
See stories by Michelle Liu
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR. She joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing ATC after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa

