Share your poetry: What does a new beginning mean to you?

With 2023 on the horizon, NHPR wants to share your poetry about what a new beginning means to you. What does a fresh start look like to you? What are you hopeful about as this year comes to a close?

We’re partnering with State Poet Laureate Alex Peary , who will anonymously read your submissions. We’ll then share some of them on air and online.

You can submit your poems to voices@nhpr.org . All submissions must be original. If you are under the age of 18, please indicate that in your email. Poems with profanity will be excluded.