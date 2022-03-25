© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Community Engagement

It's Poetry Month at NHPR: Share your poems with us

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published March 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
It's National Poetry Month, and here at NHPR, we'd like to hear your poetry.

April is National Poetry Month, and here at NHPR, we want to give you a chance to share your creativity with us. We’ll put some of your writing on the air and feature some on our website.

The past two years have posed unprecedented challenges and changes, and poetry can be an outlet for reflection. NHPR has selected four themes for four weeks in April and anyone in the Granite State is invited to submit their own poetry, or a poem by an author they admire, that touches on that week’s theme.

Each week, State Poet Laureate Alexandria Peary will join All Things Considered host Peter Biello to reflect on your work.

April’s themes are:

  • April 3 - 9: Belonging
  • April 10 - 16: Growth
  • April 17 - 23: Waiting
  • April 14 - 30: Mistakes & Solutions

Submitting a poem is easy to do. Just email your poem, or a piece by a poet of your choice that relates to the theme, to voices@nhpr.org.

We may not be able to include the entirety of your poem on air or online.

