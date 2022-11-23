© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank when you make a gift of support today.
NH News

Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST
Mount Lafayette in New Hampshire. Google maps.
Google maps.
/
Map of Mount Lafayette in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.

Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.

Fish and Game officers and volunteers from more than a dozen search and rescue teams spent the next several days combing the area, using aircraft and scent dogs. They found tracks and items belonging to Sotelo at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook on Tuesday afternoon, but by that night were describing their efforts as a recovery mission rather than rescue.

Sotelo's body was found on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia at 11:15 a.m., according to Fish and Game. An Army National Guard helicopter brought her to the nearby Cannon Mountain ski area.

Officials said Sotelo was close to reaching her goal of hiking New Hampshire's 48 peaks above 4,000 feet before she turned 20 but was woefully unprepared for the deep snow and high winds on Sunday. She was wearing a light jacket, hiking sneakers and exercise pants over long underwear.

Her parents told reporters she was an experienced hiker, but had not done much winter hiking. A woman who answered the phone at their home Wednesday declined to comment on their behalf.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Hiking
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.