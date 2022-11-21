© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank when you make a gift of support today.
NH News

Crews search for hiker in northern New Hampshire mountains

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 21, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST
Cannon Mountain view looking south of Franconia Notch. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
View south of Franconia Notch, from Cannon Mountain.

Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire

Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.

Searchers started looking for her later Sunday, after she did not return. A number of search-and-rescue teams continued Monday. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter also was expected to take part in the search.

Hikers who may have encountered Sotelo are asked to notify the New Hampshire State Police dispatch.

Higher-elevation temperatures on Sunday were near zero. Winds were at 30-40 mph, making the wind-chill factor in the range of 30 degrees below zero.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Hiking
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.