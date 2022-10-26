10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Halloween Parade, Pumpkin Festival and more
The Portsmouth Halloween Parade returns to downtown Portsmouth on Monday night.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Coast Jazz Orchestra at Dartmouth on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Monstersongs from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Franklin Opera House. More info.
See also: The Halloween Masquerade Dance at the Newport Opera House
- Mascoma Bank Monthly Film Series: Hocus Pocus on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
See also: Halloween Party with screening of IT
- New Hampshire 2022 Trick-or-Treat from Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, at various locations. Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine: NH Halloween Trick-or-Treat Times
- New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in downtown Laconia. More info.
- Lecture: “The Capital Crime of Witchcraft” by Margo Burns on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord. More info.
- Nashua’s Halloween Boo Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Greeley Park in Nashua. More info.
See also: Fall Fest in Barrington, Halloween Funfest in Lebanon, Not-So-Spooky Spectacular at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire
- Vintage Market on Squam Lake on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at Cottage Place in Holderness. More info.
- Special Film Event: Dawnland and Dear Georgina on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., at The Colonial Theater in Keene. More info.
- Portsmouth Halloween Parade on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., at Pierce Island in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Portsmouth Halloween Parade events