NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Halloween Parade, Pumpkin Festival and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 26, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
Parade marchers, most of whom are wearing skeleton suits with faces painted white, march in the street in downtown Portsmouth after dark.
ROGER GOUN
/
portsmouthhalloweenparade.org
The 28th Portsmouth Halloween Parade is on Monday night.

The Portsmouth Halloween Parade returns to downtown Portsmouth on Monday night.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The movie poster for "Dawnland" reads: "Dawnland: A Documentary About Cultural Survival and Stolen Children" over a photo of a lake at sunset. The poster for "Dear Georgina" features a portrait of Georgina as an older woman overlaid with a transparent photo of her as a child.
thecolonial.org
The Showroom in Keene is hosting a special screening of "Dawland" and "Dear Georgina" in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

  • Coast Jazz Orchestra at Dartmouth on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Monstersongs from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Franklin Opera House. More info
    See also: The Halloween Masquerade Dance at the Newport Opera House
  • Mascoma Bank Monthly Film Series: Hocus Pocus on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
    See also: Halloween Party with screening of IT
  • New Hampshire 2022 Trick-or-Treat from Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, at various locations. Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine: NH Halloween Trick-or-Treat Times 
  • New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in downtown Laconia. More info.
  • Lecture: “The Capital Crime of Witchcraft” by Margo Burns on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord. More info.
  • Nashua’s Halloween Boo Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Greeley Park in Nashua. More info.
    See also: Fall Fest in Barrington, Halloween Funfest in Lebanon, Not-So-Spooky Spectacular at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire
  • Vintage Market on Squam Lake on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at Cottage Place in Holderness. More info.
  • Special Film Event: Dawnland and Dear Georgina on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., at The Colonial Theater in Keene. More info.
  • Portsmouth Halloween Parade on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., at Pierce Island in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Portsmouth Halloween Parade events
