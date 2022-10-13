Person of interest in killing of Concord couple arrested in Vermont as a fugitive

A man described as a person of interest in an unsolved double homicide in Concord was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in Vermont on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from Utah.

Logan Clegg, 26, who was described as homeless, was arrested Wednesday by police in South Burlington after detectives from New Hampshire spotted him in the area.

South Burlington Police said in a tweet that he was as a person of interest in an unsolved April homicide in Concord.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said police made contact with a person of interest in Vermont in connection with the April killings of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, though the office didn't name the person.

"The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation," said Attorney General John Formella in a statement.

No one has been arrested or charged with the shooting deaths of the Reids, who were found dead on April 21, three days after they went for a walk on some local trails.

Clegg was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge from Utah, including a probation violation. During a video arraignment on Thursday, Vermont Superior Court Judge Gregory Rainville ordered Clegg held without bail on the probation violation charge.

An affidavit filed by the South Burlington police describe Clegg as a "suspect" in the April double homicide in Concord. Clegg had purchased a one-way plane ticket to Germany set to depart early Friday morning out of New York's JFK airport.

Clegg's attorney, Josh O'Hara said they were denying at this time a request to return to Utah. The New Hampshire case wasn't mentioned during a brief court appearance.

