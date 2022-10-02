Furry, feathered and fluffy friends get blessed for Saint Francis Day in Goffstown

Newly appointed Rev. Jason Wells presided over an animal blessing ceremony this Sunday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. The event was held in the church’s front yard, where cats, dogs, and even a rooster arrived with their owners.

The Feast of St Francis of Assisi is a Christian celebration held annually around the world to honor the Saint of animals and the environment.

Wells said the ceremony was meant to celebrate how much joy pets bring to us.

“When we cuddle with them when we care for them, and they care for us,” he said during the ceremony.

The ceremony was accompanied by prayers and chants. Some people did not bring their pets but still went to receive the blessing. One attendee said she had her deceased pet in her heart.

Patty Rocca brought an indoor orange cat named Boris, whom she called a “bad boy,” to the blessing. Since she found him in the streets of Boston, he has become an indispensable part of her home.

Gaby Lozada / Patty Rocca says Boris is the owner of her house and everything revolves around him. “He is the king; I can’t imagine life without him,” she said.

Courtney Eschbach Wells adopted Andre after his family moved from Quebec and couldn't keep him anymore. Her own cat had just died, so it was a perfect time for Andre to join the family.

Since then, she said Andre had shared important moments in their lives — like during the pandemic when he frequently Zoom-bombed Eschbach Wells’ video calls.

Andre is a cancer survivor; he was diagnosed with Lymphoma two years ago. Eschbach Wells said her whole family was worried about him but received daily support from her congregation.

“We joked he is the most prayed cat in Christiandom,” she said.

The veterinarian recently told Eschbach Wells that Andre is overweight, but the family is not worried; they are just happy he fully recovered.

Eschbach Wells's daughter, Lydia, also brought her rooster to the blessing. She has multiple hens at home but brought Bob to get the blessing for all of them.

“He is a very patient rooster and fun to have around,” Lydia Wells said.

The Wells family adopted Bob after he kept visiting their house and they were unable to find his home on the town’s Facebook page, Lydia explained. She said she most likes Bob’s “chilliness.”

Gaby Lozada / Lydia Wells and Courtney Eschbach Wells hold Andre. About Andre, Rev. Jason Wells said, “When a kitty wakes up and asks for his food in the morning, I wonder if that’s how god thinks of my prayers sometimes.”

Gorgeous, the cat, slept quietly in Drew Abdulah’s arms after she held her in her jacket to protect her from the windy day. She also brought Beauty, another cat that rested in a cage.

Beauty was adopted from a shelter after Abdulah’s first cat, Precious, passed away. And she said she found Gorgeous from a lady who was handing out kittens from a basket. Her children chose to give him a forever home.

Abdulah said she goes to a blessing each year; it’s important to her that her animals are well-taken care of by God. She thinks everyone should have a pet because “they are good for their owners’ health and brings light and hope to a home,” she said.

Gaby Lozada / Drew Abdulah, with her cat Gorgeous. Rev. Jason Wells said, “Pets show us a special kind of love, unconditional love; they are a special blessing.”

When Abby Mathewson was a veterinary technician, someone brought a 45-week-old cat that was hit by a car. It was love at first sight, she said, because she adopted the cat after taking care of her in the hospital. Sweet Pea has been with her family for 18 years.

“Saint Francis is one of her favorite saints,” Mathewson said.

Her two kids accompanied her to the blessing and shared a story: Once, Sweet Pea caught the family’s goldfish pet and left her on Matheweson’s nightstand.

“That is why we put her in a collar with little fishes on it,” said one of Mathewson’s kids.

Mathewson said she wants her kids to appreciate a moment when they can celebrate all God’s creations.