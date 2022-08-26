N.H. News Recap for August 26, 2022: State appoints election monitors; efforts to bring back seed saving

The state primary is approaching, and a U.S. senate seat and two congressional district seats are on the ballot.

The state has appointed election monitors to oversee the primaries in Bedford, Windham and Laconia Ward 6 after the Attorney General investigated how those towns ran elections in 2020.

And a group in New Hampshire is looking to restore the lost art of seed saving. We talk about those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

