© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!
NH News

N.H. News Recap for August 26, 2022: State appoints election monitors; efforts to bring back seed saving

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published August 26, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
voting.jpg
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/

The state primary is approaching, and a U.S. senate seat and two congressional district seats are on the ballot.

The state has appointed election monitors to oversee the primaries in Bedford, Windham and Laconia Ward 6 after the Attorney General investigated how those towns ran elections in 2020.

And a group in New Hampshire is looking to restore the lost art of seed saving. We talk about those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Tags

NH News N.H. News Recap

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.