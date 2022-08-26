N.H. News Recap for August 26, 2022: State appoints election monitors; efforts to bring back seed saving
The state primary is approaching, and a U.S. senate seat and two congressional district seats are on the ballot.
The state has appointed election monitors to oversee the primaries in Bedford, Windham and Laconia Ward 6 after the Attorney General investigated how those towns ran elections in 2020.
And a group in New Hampshire is looking to restore the lost art of seed saving. We talk about those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- State ballot commission declines to disqualify pro-secession lawmakers from re-election
- Election monitors appointed to oversee Windham, Bedford, and Laconia primaries
- N.H. churches condemn ‘wokeness’ list, saying it could spur harassment
- A new Abenaki garden, and a new era for Abenaki people
- Overtime: Helping her family get housing, food & healthcare is a part-time job for Pembroke woman
- Two airborne emergencies lead to ‘unprecedented’ day for N.H. National Guard
- A new law aims to boost N.H.’s housing market. Here’s what it means for zoning and more.