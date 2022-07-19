Henry Ward Beecher sermon site latest N.H. historical marker

New Hampshire's latest historical marker commemorates clergyman Henry Ward Beecher's open-air sermon site from the 1870s near a glacial boulder in the White Mountains area.

Beecher, an abolitionist, proponent of women's suffrage, and brother to author Harriet Beecher Stowe, came to the area to escape seasonal allergies, according to the marker installed near the intersection of Routes 3 and 302 in a part of Carroll known as Twin Mountain.

"While a guest at the Twin Mountain House, located near this site, Beecher conducted sermons that sometimes drew crowds over 1,000," the marker said.

The marker was unveiled earlier this month as part of Carroll's 250th anniversary celebration.

It is the 274th marker in New Hampshire's Historical Highway Marker program.