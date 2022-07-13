Initial review shows Seabrook sirens mistakenly activated through routine testing

The false alarm from the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station that caused confusion and anxiety on the Seacoast Tuesday morning happened during a regular test of the plant’s system, according to an initial review from New Hampshire’s Department of Safety.

State officials say nine of the 121 sirens for the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station were mistakenly activated Tuesday during a test of the plant’s emergency equipment.

That testing is required by federal regulations to make sure the equipment works in case of emergency. NextEra Energy Seabrook Station is responsible for the testing, a company representative said.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper said when her team became aware of the siren activation, they confirmed that there was no emergency at the plant and spread the word as quickly as they could through various alert systems.

State officials said NextEra Energy, the company that operates Seabrook Station, is reviewing the incident, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to work with the plant on recommended improvements.

“As a 30 year Seabrook resident, I have full confidence in the plans and systems in place that were collaboratively developed between the state, the Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant and the seacoast communities in the event of an actual emergency,” said New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn.