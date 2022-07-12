© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Local authorities: Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant sirens were false alarm

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
Seabrook Station 040620 Dan Tuohy photo nh
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said they were told the siren was "inadvertent," and "there is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public."

The sirens heard near the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station this morning were a false alarm, according to local authorities.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said they were notified by officials at the power plant "that an inadvertent siren activation happened earlier today."

"There is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public," the state's emergency management agency wrote on its Facebook page.

The Hampton Police Department, Rye Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff's Office posted similar clarifications on their respective Facebook pages.

The nuclear power plant sits near Hampton Beach, across the Hampton-Seabrook Harbor.

Some people on the Seacoast reported hearing alerts related to the power station this morning.

WMUR reports the false alarm lead to temporary closure of beaches in Hampton, Seabrook and Rye.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated with additional information.

