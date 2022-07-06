Dispatches from Ukraine from a Seacoast photographer

In May, NHPR interviewed Seacoast-based photographer Patrick Patterson when he traveled to the Polish border with Ukraine to document refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

In late June, Patterson returned to Ukraine for two weeks. He shared audio diaries with NHPR that include reflections during his time there and when he returned home to New Hampshire.

Above is the recording that aired on NHPR, and below are full-length audio diaries from Patterson.

Post Missile Attack Listen • 3:23

Courtesy / Four Points Patrick Patterson takes a photo of a man in front of two hollowed-out buses.

Sirens in Kyiv Listen • 0:30

Courtesy / Four Points Patrick Patterson, far right, stands with a group of people he met in Ukraine, including a married couple in Chernihiv, a Ukrainian musician and volunteers and an activist that have helped distribute food, medicine, and supplies to both civilians and military.

Thunderstorm Listen • 2:07

Courtesy / Four Points Patrick Patterson walks in front of damaged buildings in Ukraine.

Monday After Missiles Listen • 0:42

Courtesy / Four Points Patrick Patterson steps over rubble in a building in Ukraine.

Reflections on Hostomel Listen • 9:25

Courtesy / Four Points Patrick Patterson explores a damaged building in Ukraine.