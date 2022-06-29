© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Council approves Veterans Campus, temporary staffing at N.H. Veterans home 

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published June 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
The 15-acre Veterans Campus is in Franklin. The staffing deal for the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton aims to fill vacancies.

New Hampshire’s Executive Council has unanimously approved spending more than $30 million to benefit local veterans.

The bulk of money, nearly $23 million in federal funding, is earmarked for a Veterans Housing and Retreat Center in Franklin.

The 15-acre site will include permanent and transitional housing. It will be managed by Easterseals New Hampshire, which – until last year – ran its Farnum North addiction treatment campus there.

The council also approved a two-year, $7.6 million contract with California-based R.L. Klein and Associates, to provide temporary clinical and support staff at the state Veteran’s Home in Tilton.

“The hope is that we won’t need to use it very often, but July and August in our clinical areas is going to be really tough,” said New Hampshire Veterans Home Commandant Kimberly MacKay.

Tilton is licensed to care for 250 people but now houses only half as many. Its staff vacancy rate stands at 37%.

NH News veteransHousing
Josh Rogers
Josh has worked at NHPR since 2000.
