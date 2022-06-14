© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Former home of Harmony Montgomery's dad, stepmom searched

Published June 14, 2022
Harmony Montgomery vigil in March 2022. NHPR photo / Casey McDermott
Part of a March 2022 vigil for Harmony Montgomery in New Hampshire. NHPR photo.

The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl has been missing since late 2019.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a former home of the father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl missing since 2019 at age 5 is being searched as part of the investigation into her disappearance.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery had lived at the home in Manchester. The time period wasn't immediately known.

Authorities were searching it Tuesday. Earlier this year, authorities searched a different home the couple lived in.

Adam Montgomery had custody of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

She was last seen in late 2019 — but authorities didn't know she was missing until last year.

