Former home of Harmony Montgomery's dad, stepmom searched

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a former home of the father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl missing since 2019 at age 5 is being searched as part of the investigation into her disappearance.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery had lived at the home in Manchester. The time period wasn't immediately known.

Authorities were searching it Tuesday. Earlier this year, authorities searched a different home the couple lived in.

Adam Montgomery had custody of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

She was last seen in late 2019 — but authorities didn't know she was missing until last year.