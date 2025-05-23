State agrees to pay Harmony Montgomery’s mother $2.25 million to settle wrongful death lawsuit

The mother of Harmony Montgomery has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the state of New Hampshire for $2.25 million, according to the settlement agreement.

This is at least the third case the state has settled since July involving the death of a child in the state’s care, and it comes as lawmakers are weighing eliminating the office with independent oversight of New Hampshire’s child welfare system.

Montgomery’s mother, Crystal Sorey, sued the state in September, alleging the state Division of Children Youth and Families failed to protect her 5-year-old daughter despite receiving reports from multiple people expressing concern that she was being abused.

The girl had been taken from Sorey and placed in the care of her father, Adam Montgomery, in 2019. He is serving a 56-year year prison sentence in connection with her death.

Since last year, the state has paid out millions of dollars to settle similar lawsuits alleging it failed to protect vulnerable children. NHPR obtained the settlement agreements from the Attorney General's Office through a right to know request.

The state settled with Danielle Vaughan in July for the 2019 homicide of her son Dennis Vaughan in Laconia for $5.75 million.

Attorney Kevin Leonard, who represented Vaughan as well as Sorey, alleged DCYF had failed to protect Dennis despite multiple reports of abuse and neglect from neighbors and school officials. DCYF had placed Dennis with his grandmother, who was charged with his death in August.

The father of Elijah Lewis settled with the state in December for $2.25 million for the death of his son, whose body was found in 2021. The lawsuit alleged DCYF should have known the boy was in danger after his mother reported being unable to cope with his behaviors.

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving 50 years to life in prison.