Department of Health and Human Services

State health officials said this week that they're prepared for a likely increase in demand for coronavirus contact tracing as schools and colleges reopen…
Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans Friday afternoon to lift some restrictions on the state's hospitals and businesses meant to slow the spread of COVID-19,…
Children were restrained or secluded more than 20,000 times in residential youth behavioral health facilities in New Hampshire over a five year period…
In Sununu's Budget Address, Health Spending is Front and CenterWhen Gov. Chris Sununu outlined his budget proposal to lawmakers at the State House on Thursday, much of the speech centered on health care, including…
The New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth, and Families wants to hire 57 more child protection service workers over the next two years.The budget…
The government benefits program for women and children, known as WIC, is getting an upgrade in New Hampshire.WIC provides benefits to about 12,000…
The numbers of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus in southern New Hampshire is on the rise, prompting officials to issue a public health…
Last week, the Disability Rights Center of New Hampshire released a report that accused staff at the Sununu Youth Services Center of using unlawful…
An outside review firm says New Hampshire needs to prioritize its backlog of more than 2,200 overdue assessments that remained open as of November. The…
President Trump names N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner to a Presidential Commission on Election Integrity. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary…