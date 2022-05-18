© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
NH News

App to provide verified sightings of sharks off New England

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
Sharktivity app - example
An example of the app's screen, via Atlanticwhiteshark.org

The Sharktivity app is a joint effort of the New England Aquarium and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

An aquarium and environmental organization are working together to collect better data about shark sightings and help keep people informed of when the animals are nearby.

The New England Aquarium in Boston and Chatham, Massachusetts-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Wednesday their expansion of the conservancy's "Sharktivity" smartphone app will help protect both the humans and the sharks.

The conservancy has used the app since 2016 to collect information from the public about the presence of sharks.

Now, the conservancy is contracting with the aquarium to employ a shark expert to verify shark sighting reports that arrive via Sharktivity.

— Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

Tags

NH News Sharks
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.