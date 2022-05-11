© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H.'s top tax official warns lawmakers record-high revenues won't last

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published May 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
A view of the golden New Hampshire State House dome through a window
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee, New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration Commissioner Lindsey Stepp cautioned that more serious shifts in the economy could be looming.

New Hampshire has been collecting record-high tax revenue, but the state’s top tax official is bracing for a downturn and warning of a possible recession.

Overall collections on state taxes for this year are on track to outstrip estimates by 18 percent. Collections are also expected to top 2023 estimates by 15 percent.

But New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration Commissioner Lindsey Stepp recently told lawmakers that inflation, a tight labor market, fuel costs and the housing crunch could add volatility to state tax collections in the coming months.

Testifying before the New Hampshire House Ways and Means Committee Monday, Stepp also cautioned that more serious shifts in the economy could be looming.

“We’ve been waiting for this impending recession for years now, and every time we think it’s coming, it hasn’t come yet, and hasn’t come yet, and hasn’t come yet,” Stepp said. “So, not to say it’s not coming; I think it is. It’s really a question of when.”

NH News Taxes Department of Revenue Administration N.H. Department of Revenue
Josh Rogers
