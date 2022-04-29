© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New $3 million fund to reimburse N.H. restaurants for equipment, tech purchases

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Daniela Allee
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT
restaurant_by_xavi_talleda.jpg
Xavi Talleda
/
Flickr Creative Commons

The state announced a new $3 million fund that would cover reimbursements to local restaurants for equipment, infrastructure and technology purchases.

The Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery will provide awards of up to $15,000.

Even at this point in the pandemic, Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said a lot of local, small restaurants are still in a “kind of precarious position” as they grapple with staffing, inflation and supply chain issues.

“You pile all of that on top of a small business, and it is a very challenging time,” he said.

He says purchasing technology like a new point of service system, a new system to take online orders or schedule staffing could help those local businesses stay competitive.

“It’s essentially adopting technologies that allow them to adapt their business model,” Somers said.

Purchases must have been made between November 1 of last year and July 13 of this year, and must be made because of or in response to the pandemic.

National chains, franchises, catering and delivery or takeout only businesses are not eligible for the program.

Applications will be reviewed on a monthly basis until the funds are depleted, or until mid July. You can access those applications on GOFERR’s website.

NH News restaurantsCoronavirus Coverage
