New $3 million fund to reimburse N.H. restaurants for equipment, tech purchases

The state announced a new $3 million fund that would cover reimbursements to local restaurants for equipment, infrastructure and technology purchases.

The Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery will provide awards of up to $15,000.

Even at this point in the pandemic, Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said a lot of local, small restaurants are still in a “kind of precarious position” as they grapple with staffing, inflation and supply chain issues.

“You pile all of that on top of a small business, and it is a very challenging time,” he said.

He says purchasing technology like a new point of service system, a new system to take online orders or schedule staffing could help those local businesses stay competitive.

“It’s essentially adopting technologies that allow them to adapt their business model,” Somers said.

Purchases must have been made between November 1 of last year and July 13 of this year, and must be made because of or in response to the pandemic.

National chains, franchises, catering and delivery or takeout only businesses are not eligible for the program.