Jane Young confirmed as U.S. attorney in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jane Young as New Hampshire's next U.S. attorney.

Young, former deputy attorney general in New Hampshire, was nominated by President Joe Biden. She was confirmed on a voice vote.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement she's confident Young will serve New Hampshire with distinction as the state's chief federal law enforcement officer.

U.S. Sen. Maggie said Young is an exceptional choice for U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, and it is encouraging to see her confirmed to the position with bipartisan support.