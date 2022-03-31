Hermit: 'I know my days are numbered' at disputed woodlot

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to leave realizes that his time there is drawing to a close.

David Lidstone, who just turned 82, is scheduled for a contempt of court hearing Thursday in his tug-of-war with a Vermont landowner over a patch of forest near the Merrimack River that he's called home for 27 years.

A judge issued an injunction in 2017 for "River Dave" to leave after the landowner sued him.

But there have been delays in the case: In addition to the pandemic, Lidstone didn't always show up for court and he's been in and out of jail over the last year as he resisted the injunction.

