Hermit: 'I know my days are numbered' at disputed woodlot

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 31, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to leave realizes that his time there is drawing to a close.

David Lidstone, who just turned 82, is scheduled for a contempt of court hearing Thursday in his tug-of-war with a Vermont landowner over a patch of forest near the Merrimack River that he's called home for 27 years.

A judge issued an injunction in 2017 for "River Dave" to leave after the landowner sued him.

But there have been delays in the case: In addition to the pandemic, Lidstone didn't always show up for court and he's been in and out of jail over the last year as he resisted the injunction.

NH News River DaveCanterbury
