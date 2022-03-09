10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Abenaki Artistry, 'Little Women,' 'Riverdance 25'

It's the weekend we've all been waiting for: Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. Get ready to spring those clocks forward!

hop.dartmouth.edu The Hopkins Center for the Arts is hosting a HopStop Family Show about Abenaki Artistry on Saturday.

Jennie B. Powers: The Woman Who Dares on Sunday, March 13 at 4 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre’s Showroom in Keene. More info .

Maple Sugaring Tale Trail through March 27, at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info .

See also: The New Hampshire Maple Experience at The Rocks in Bethlehem

Guest Artist: pianist Hsiang Tu on Thursday, March 10 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info .

Little Women from Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, March 13, at the Franklin Opera House. More info .

HopStop Family Show: Abenaki Artistry on Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at Alumni Hall on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover, and at 3 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank in Claremont. More info .

Princess Storytime with Miss Manchester & Miss Manchester Outstanding Teen on Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info .

Snow Stompah Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, March 12 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Tamworth Recreation Department. More info .

Dance Northeast presented by Sole City Dance & the Rochester Opera House on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Rochester Opera House. More info .

The Shamrock Festival 2022 from Saturday, March 12 through Saturday, March 19 at The Park Theater in Jaffrey. More info .