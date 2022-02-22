© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Bruno D'Britto traded a materialistic life for a path of service to immigrants

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published February 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST
Bruno D'Britto was born in Brazil and came to the United States when he was 17. Growing up, he saw nearly daily violence in his Rio de Janeiro neighborhood. As a child he lived in a home with more than nine people, "it was a very small house for everyone," he says.

Read Bruno D'Britto's story in Spanish here. 

When he arrived in the United States, he focused on getting ahead economically, so, he was primarily interested in work and money. Until, one day, he decided that he wanted to be a person with other motivations and dedicate his life to a good cause.

Today, he’s an immigration attorney and immigrant rights activist. He lives in Nashua. For him, justice for his people is his motivation in life.

This is episode 14. To listen to all episodes, click here.
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
