Visibles: Bruno D'Britto traded a materialistic life for a path of service to immigrants

Bruno D'Britto was born in Brazil and came to the United States when he was 17. Growing up, he saw nearly daily violence in his Rio de Janeiro neighborhood. As a child he lived in a home with more than nine people, "it was a very small house for everyone," he says.

Read Bruno D'Britto's story in Spanish here.

When he arrived in the United States, he focused on getting ahead economically, so, he was primarily interested in work and money. Until, one day, he decided that he wanted to be a person with other motivations and dedicate his life to a good cause.

Today, he’s an immigration attorney and immigrant rights activist. He lives in Nashua. For him, justice for his people is his motivation in life.

