Harmony Montgomery disappearance narrowed to 13-day window

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kathy McCormack, Associated Press
Published January 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
Manchester, NH--1/24/2022-- Kayla Montgomery (R) looks back at her attorney Paul Garrity as she is escorted out of court following an arraignment and bail hearing scheduled in State of NH vs. Kayla Montgomery.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Investigators have narrowed the window of the disappearance of a New Hampshire girl missing since late 2019 at age 5 to a 13-day period coinciding with the eviction of her father and stepmother from their home, with witness accounts of the family living in cars.

The attorney general's office said Monday that Adam and Kayla Montgomery, together with two children of their own and Adam's daughter, Harmony Montgomery, were evicted from the Manchester home on Nov. 27, 2019.

This leads police to believe that it was sometime during November 28–December 10, 2019, that Harmony disappeared.

On Monday, Kayla Montgomery pleaded not guilty to charges that at she lied last year that Harmony was in her household to claim food stamp benefits.

