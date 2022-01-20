The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 21, 2022: Abortion rights, health care worker absence
The House and Senate are revisiting the state’s new limits on abortion. New data shows a dramatic spike in hospital worker absence. And some lawmakers are calling for changes to the vaccine registry.
We talk about those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week
- New Hampshire hospitals battle staff shortages amid a rise in omicron COVID cases
- As Cheshire Medical Center continues to pause some surgeries, backlog of waiting patients grows
- House Republicans tweak ultrasound mandate but reject adding exceptions to new abortion limits
- Privacy and public health loom large in clash over vaccine registry