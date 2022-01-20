© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 21, 2022: Abortion rights, health care worker absence

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published January 20, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
A man stands on a surfboard in the middle of an orange sunrise.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Isaac Hamilton of North Hampton surfs on a Seacoast beach. It was two degrees when this photo was taken!

The House and Senate are revisiting the state’s new limits on abortion. New data shows a dramatic spike in hospital worker absence. And some lawmakers are calling for changes to the vaccine registry.

We talk about those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week

Rick Ganley
